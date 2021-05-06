Columbia College men’s soccer is no stranger to dominating games. It is, however, unaccustomed to putting those games to bed early.
The Cougars picked the right night to change that.
Columbia defeated Bellevue (Nebraska) 3-1 in the NAIA national championship quarterfinal Thursday in Columbia County, Georgia, to set up a semifinal tie with Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.
Defensively, the Cougars have been as sound as it gets in the postseason. In the three games that led to an American Midwest Conference title and the two games in the NAIA opening round, they conceded just one time.
Offensively, they have left a lot to be desired. Four of their five victories have been 1-0 wins. Despite controlling the possession and the shot count in every match, only one game — a 4-0 win against Sterling — had been comfortable in the final few minutes.
That changed Thursday.
With a 2-1 lead 67 minutes into the game, it looked like Columbia was once again going to rely on its stingy defense. But then the Cougars drew a free kick at the edge of the area — a sore sight for a Bruins defense that had been having tremendous difficulty defending set pieces for the entire game.
Antonio Aranda and Aaron Hernandez lined up over it before Hernandez took off into the middle. The 6-foot-2 center back immediately drew a marker, and Aranda saw his opportunity, swinging the ball in while the Bellevue defense was out of shape.
Nathan Durdle was unmarked at the back post and Aranda’s cross found him. He failed to score, but when Bellevue goalkeeper AJ Jarvis’ save came right back into the middle, Jackson Schrum didn’t miss.
Columbia was two goals up — a mammoth task for the Bruins, up against the statistically best defense left in the tournament. Free-kick practice was a big part of Columbia’s preparation, coach John Klein said.
“That one (free kick) was set up right in the spot where we wanted to use it,” he said. “And Antonio executed that to perfection.”
Bellevue had needed a stroke of luck to get its only goal of the game. A speculative 30-yard effort by Alex Cuenca in the 35th minute took a devilish deflection off Cougars center back Carson Lindsey, looped over the head of goalkeeper Liam Gibbs and into the net.
Had it not been for the fortunate break, the game might have been a foregone conclusion long before Schrum clinched a spot in the semifinal. Columbia controlled the majority of the game, no timeframe more so than the opening quarter of an hour.
It took Columbia six minutes to open the scoring. Aranda was again involved in the buildup as he collected the ball 35 yards from goal, turned, then played a defense-splitting through ball to Nick Brandt, who was cutting in from the right. Brandt had the pace to get ahead of his mark, took a touch and then hit a shot across the goalie and into the left corner.
“Nick Brandt worked so hard,” Klein said. “I’m so happy to see him rewarded with the first goal.”
And it didn’t take the Cougars long to double their advantage.
The Bruins’ set-piece woes began in the 15th minute. Aranda’s out-swinging corner from the right saw three Cougars get a touch of the ball before it fell to the feet of Durdle. The fourth touch — Durdle’s left-footed snapshot — soared high into the left corner.
The win takes the third-ranked Cougars to their second straight national championship semifinal. In 2019, they suffered defeat at the hands of an unranked Hastings. This time around, their opponent is No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan.
“I spent the last 30 minutes (of Oklahoma Wesleyan’s quarterfinal game) watching them,” Klein said. “I saw their shape, know that they have special players, know that they move the ball really well. It’ll be a good soccer game. It’s not gonna be easy for either team.”