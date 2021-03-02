Saint Louis University men’s soccer is the winningest program in NCAA Division I history and currently ranked No. 17 in the country.
It is also now 0-1 against Columbia College.
On a historic night, Columbia College men’s soccer defeated the Billikens 1-0 Tuesday at Hermann Stadium in St. Louis thanks to a 46th-minute strike from sophomore Jake Totty.
“That’s why you play the game,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “To win the game. Certainly, we wanted to come here and compete and the intention was to fight for the victory.
“It was really a good soccer game. I thought everybody left it all on the field tonight.”
Before the matchup, Totty had totaled just 70 minutes of soccer in the Cougars’ season. His 48 minutes against Saint Louis pushed him just 28 over a full game.
But less than a minute after halftime, Nathan Durdle found space on the right wing and swung the ball into a dangerous area. Totty met the cross with a right-foot volley eight yards from goal; the connection was good, the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.
Totty’s strike nestled into the bottom left-hand corner of the net, and Columbia had the advantage.
“We took a quick throw. That’s something we talk about, take a look and see if you can’t get behind them before they get organized,” Klein said. “Nate Durdle served a terrific ball across, put a lot of pace on it, just shoelaced it. I think it was about a foot off the ground and Totty got to the spot.
“Jake just came to us this year as a transfer and he didn’t see a lot of time in the fall. But he’s been terrific in training.”
Columbia’s lead came just 46 seconds into the second half after the two teams had played an evenly contested first 45 minutes. The Cougars’ ability to shut the home side out shouldn’t come as a shock. In 10 games played, they have conceded just five times.
“We knew they had a ton of speed on the wings,” Klein said. “We just wanted to make sure they didn’t get in behind us and they were serving it in front of us. Aaron (Fernandez) and Carson (Lindsey) are super strong in the air. Serve it in there and we’re gonna win it, and then we want to win second ball.”
In the midst of the shocking win, another unique angle to the match may be buried, as not only did coach John Klein play for Saint Louis soccer in the 80s, but his son — Johnny Klein — was playing for the Billikens on Tuesday.
“It was so much fun, just all the build up to it, the excitement, the preparation,” coach John Klein said. “I know John’s disappointed tonight, but I thought Johnny had a really solid game.
“If there was gonna be one other result, then I would’ve wished it would be a 1-1 tie and Johnny got the goal, but certainly I’m proud of our group for holding on and getting the 1-0 victory.”
Johnny and the rest of the Billikens had little joy against his father’s team, as the Cougars’ defense effectively contained the offensive threat Saint Louis posed.
Saint Louis forward Simon Becher came the closest to leveling the scoring in the 79th minute, as his left-footed strike crashed off of the left-hand goal post and back into Columbia possession.
Beyond that, the Cougars had the best two chances of the match.
Totty’s goal was the first, but in the 67th minute, defender Lindsey came close to doubling Columbia’s lead. Lindsey found himself free six yards from goal off of an in-swinging corner, but his header ended up in Saint Louis goalkeeper Patrick Schulte’s arms.
Columbia would not be made to regret the miss as its defense held strong through waves of Saint Louis pressure to the give the Cougars a historic win.
The fixture was Columbia’s only scheduled nonconference game of the spring as it begins American Midwest Conference play against Lyon College on March 13 in Batesville, Arkansas.