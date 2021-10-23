After a cagey first half, Columbia College men’s soccer had a chance at a breakthrough against Williams Baptist. A free kick from about 20 yards gave the No. 6 Cougars a chance to finally break down the Eagles. Aaron Fernandez, Joey Spotanski and James McFarlane all stood over it.
After taking a moment, the three ran what surely must have been a training-ground routine.
McFarlane was a spectator as Spotanski ran over the ball, leaving Fernandez as the only one left to take the shot. He stepped up, and his hit deflected off the wall.
Luckily for Fernandez and the Cougars, the deflection was kind. It wrongfooted Alejandro Perez in the Williams Baptist goal, sending the shot to his right while he dove to his left.
As the ball came to rest in the Eagles net, Fernandez and the Cougars celebrated the crucial breakthrough in a 2-1 victory.
Rece Gilmore’s strike off Nick Brandt’s squared ball from inside the 6-yard box seven minutes later proved to be the difference for a Columbia side unbeaten in its previous 13 matches. The Cougars‘ lone loss came in the first match of the season, a 2-1 loss to No. 7 Missouri Valley.
Lucas Camilo’s strike off a rebound gave the Eagles some life, but they never got another chance. Columbia goalie Liam Gibbs wasn’t going to be beaten again.
While the Cougars predictably controlled possession, Williams Baptist looked to hit on break, but were thwarted at nearly every occasion. McFarlane came through with several key tackles for Columbia’s defense when the Eagles threatened.
The Cougars won the midfield battle in the end, though it was always going to be a tight contest. Fernandez and Brandt played well throughout, often finding passes out wide to Charles Norman.
Columbia’s regular season comes to a close at Missouri Baptist at 7 p.m. next Saturday in St. Louis.