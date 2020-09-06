On the heels of a historic 2019 season, Columbia College soccer coach John Klein has just one message for his men’s team heading into the 2020 campaign.
Compete.
Entering his 21st year with the Cougars, he isn’t thinking about how last year’s squad went undefeated in the regular season before coming up short in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championship Semifinals.
He isn't worried about how COVID-19 delayed the season and left his team just two weeks to practice before its first game Sept. 12. All he wants is for his players to show up every game and play hard.
“I don’t think ‘let’s repeat (last season) again,’” Klein said. “We just prepare, look at all of our pieces, and try to prepare to just step on the field and just give our best performance each game.
“We can’t promise an undefeated run, but I think we can promise that we’re gonna compete every time we get out there.” Klein said
Klein will have to deal with the loss of three of the Cougars’ six All-Americans from 2019. This includes Ryan Harriskitt who started all 24 games in front of goal. The candidates to replace him are: sophomore Carson Linder, junior Liam Gibbs and freshman Nick Grabner.
“The three guys we have in the program now are more than capable,” Klein said.
“They’ll compete. I think Carson does a great job. He’s very acrobatic. Liam’s got good size, had success at the community college level, so we just have to see who steps up and wins the position.” Klein said.
Columbia College is returning sophomores Nick Brandt and Carson Lindsey in addition to junior Ashley Thetsane.
Brandt and Lindsey won starting jobs at the beginning of last year and were key contributors to the team’s 23-1 season.
“I think last year we knew it was a good class,” Klein said. “Nate Durdle and Nick Brandt and Carson Lindsey, they were all really impactful. Did I expect them to get All-American honors of any kind? No, I’m certain I didn’t expect that."
CC is hoping to benefit from the return of forward Parker Moon. Moon was tied for the most goals on the team in 2018 but missed the majority of last season with a leg injury. His return could provide a boost to an offense that wasn’t quite as dominant as the Cougar defense that allowed just 12 goals all year.
“He’s looked good,” Klein said. “He’s so fast as well and such a threat … He’s showing signs of returning to his top form of two years ago.”
Inevitably, there’s turnover after every season but CC has finished first in the American Midwest Conference four out of the last five years. The Cougars defended a title even with different personnel. Nothing is out of the ordinary for the Cougars. So, Klein isn’t stressing about what his team can’t control even with a target on Columbia’s back again.
“Everybody bought in and all of a sudden made a great run,” he said. “I think the same this year, just prepare the best we can to step on the field and give our best performance each time we play a match.”
The Cougars enter the 2020 season ranked No. 1 in the AMC.