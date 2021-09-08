Columbia College men’s soccer beat Grand View University comfortably, winning 2-0. Joey Spotanski and Jake Totty scored for the Cougars.
This marks the first loss of the season for Grand View, bringing its record to 2-1-1. The Vikings were unable to put the ball in the net, taking three shots on goal but converting none of those chances.
The win brings Columbia College’s record to 2-1. The Cougars travel to play William Penn University on Saturday in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Stephens soccer bounces back with win over Iowa Wesleyan
Coming off Saturday’s shutout loss to Brescia, Stephens College bounced back Wednesday evening to register its second win of the season, defeating Iowa Wesleyan 2-1.
Both goals came from freshman Kailee Wisber, who found the back of the net on a penalty in the 34th minute and followed it up in the second half with a 58th-minute goal.
Wisber’s strikes marked the first and second goals of her collegiate career, while joining Anya Castelli and Lois Landreth as the third player to score multiple goals in a game this season.
A brilliant offensive display from Stephens saw it take 17 shots, seven of which were on target. Even though the Stars conceded a goal in the 66th minute, Iowa Wesleyan was mostly held at bay, allowing the Tigers to take just six shots in total.
The Stars (2-3) will look to reach .500 heading into Saturday’s matchup with Sterling College, the fourth consecutive game of their five-game homestand.