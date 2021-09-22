Columbia College men’s soccer defeated John Brown 4-1, putting the Cougars record at 4-1 on the season as well.
Aaron Fernandez scored the first goal for Columbia in the 35th minute, followed by Rece Gilmore, who scored in the 44th minute to put the Cougars 2-0 up at half-time.
Three goals total were scored in the second half, starting with Nick Brandt’s 52nd minute goal for Columbia . Eli Jackson bagged John Browns’ first and only goal of the match in the 69th minute. The fifth and final goal of the attacking match was scored by Columbia College’s Lindo Zwane in the 81st minute.
The Cougars return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Columbia College women’s soccer lose to John Brown
Columbia College fell to 3-3 on the season after losing 2-0 to John Brown on Wednesday.
Vanessa Reynoso netted the Golden Eagles’ first goal in the 68th minute. Kylie Kilfoy scored the second and final goal of the match at R. Marvin Owens Field.
The Cougars next match is 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hannibal-LaGrange .