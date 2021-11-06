Columbia College men’s soccer lost in an upset to Hannibal-LaGrange in the American Midwest Conference men’s soccer tournament quarterfinal Saturday, falling 2-1. The loss ended the Cougars’ season.
Joey Spotanski scored Columbia’s lone goal in the early minutes, while Hannibal-LaGrange capitalized in the second half with Simon Conrad and Jaume Garcia knocking in scores to give the Trojans (7-8-1) the victory.
The Cougars finished the season with a 11-2-3 record .
MU volleyball falls in five sets
Missouri volleyball lost to Mississippi State in five sets (22-25, 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 16-14).
Despite the close loss, the Tigers had three players who recorded double-digit kills (Kayla Burbage, Anna Dixon and Kaylee Cox). Freshman Lauren Fobes led the team with 11 digs.
Missouri (4-21) will try to seek redemption against Mississippi State (19-5) at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hearnes Center.
CC men’s basketball handles business
Columbia College men’s basketball beat Iowa Wesleyan 84-73, earning its third victory of the young season.
With both teams being nearly identical in every statistic, points in the paint ended up being the difference maker in the contest, with Columbia edging out the Tigers 40- 30.
Junior Tony Burks led the way for the Cougars, scoring 24 points and dishing out five assists. He shot 8 for 14 from the floor.
Next up, Columbia (3-2) will play Evangel Valor at 3 p.m. Friday in Springfield.
Stephens basketball earns first win of season
Stephens basketball defeated Randall University 71-63 in the Manhattan Christian Classic. The victory marks the Stars’ first win of the season.
Stephens had three double-digit scorers to help propel the team to victory (Allison Moore with 19, Cedreanna Lee with 16 and Myliaha Ezeofor with 11), while Randall’s Lindy Nonwakowski led both teams with 29 points.
The Stars currently sit at 1-1 and will play Indiana State at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the road.