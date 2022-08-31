Columbia College men’s soccer played its first road game of the season against Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday in Marion, Indiana, wherethe No. 4-ranked Cougars second game of the season went much like the first — a tight defensive matchup with limited chances throughout. This time, neither team could break through, and the game ended 0-0.

Columbia (0-0-2) had the first chance of the game in the 10th minute, when Nathan Durdle sent the first shot of the evening for either side on target, but the attempt was thwarted by Wildcats goalkeeper Aaron Carr.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

