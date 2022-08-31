Columbia College men’s soccer played its first road game of the season against Indiana Wesleyan on Wednesday in Marion, Indiana, wherethe No. 4-ranked Cougars second game of the season went much like the first — a tight defensive matchup with limited chances throughout. This time, neither team could break through, and the game ended 0-0.
Columbia (0-0-2) had the first chance of the game in the 10th minute, when Nathan Durdle sent the first shot of the evening for either side on target, but the attempt was thwarted by Wildcats goalkeeper Aaron Carr.
That turned out to be the last shot Columbia would have in a first half that was dominated by Indiana Wesleyan (2-0-1). The Wildcats were aggressive offensively, tallying five shots in the half alone. The Cougars, however, were stout defensively, allowing just one of those shots on goal.
The second half saw an increase in chances for Columbia as the Cougars would fire three shots, two of which were on target, but Carr would save the day for the Wildcats each time, including one in the 80th minute.
Indiana Wesleyan would again outshoot Columbia, registering four shots in the second half, but just one found the net, and the Cougars used a team save to prevent a goal. The Wildcats sent one last shot in the 84th minute, but it sailed wide right to preserve the scoreless draw.
Though Indiana Wesleyan outshot Columbia by a 9-4 margin, the Cougars had more attempts on net, forcing the Wildcats ‘keeper to save three shots against Columbia’s two.
The Cougars come home to face Benedictine at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
CC women’s soccer dominated by Wildcats in ranked matchup
After hanging with D-I opponent Southeastern Missouri State in its season opener, 15th-ranked Columbia Women’s Soccer was soundly beaten 3-0 by 12th-ranked Indiana Wesleyan.
Columbia (0-2) got off to a nightmare start when Wildcats midfielder Mallory Krueger scored just three minutes into the game to put Indiana Wesleyan (3-0) up 1-0.
Indiana Wesleyan struck again just before the half in the 40th minute when forward Abby Drahnak found the back of the net to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
The second half didn’t get any better, Krueger scored again just three minutes into the half for her second of the game and the third and final score for Indiana Wesleyan.
The Cougars were outshot 13-7 in the game and the Wildcats also put eight shots on goal against just three from Columbia.
The Cougars will look to rebound in another ranked matchup, this time against No. 22 Benedictine at noon Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.