Columbia College women’s golf finished second at the Ron Streck Invitational after shooting 52-over 340 on the second and final day of the event Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Cougars finished 104-over 680 in the invitational and trailed only Hope International, which shot 39-over 327 on Tuesday and finished 81-over 657.
All six Columbia golfers placed in the top 20, with three placing in the top-10.
Emily Strunck led the way for the Cougars. After the first 18 holes placed her second individually Monday, Strunck shot 13-over 85 on Tuesday and dropped into a tie for third place.
Junior Ashlyn Sanders was the lowest-scoring Cougar on Tuesday, shooting 8-over 80. Sanders’ performance jumped her four places as she finished in a tie for ninth.
The Columbia men’s team also placed second, finishing six strokes behind Evangel University. Graduate student Cameron VanLeer was the highest-placing Cougar, finishing in a tie for sixth after he shot 2-over 73 on Tuesday to end the invitational 7-over 149.
Similar to the women, all six men's golfers placed in the top 20, with VanLeer and Kanon Kendrick both finishing in the top 10.
Columbia next competes at the William Woods Invitational on March 27-28 at the Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton.
Cougars stomp Missouri Valley
Columbia College baseball beat Missouri Valley 11-2 in Columbia. The Cougars have won all six of their matchups against Missouri Valley since 2019.
Freshman Tyler Renn's three-run home run capped Columbia's seven-run fourth inning helping take control of the game. Renn added a solo homer in the seventh inning and finished 3-for-5 with two runs and four RBI. He struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning to end the game.
The Cougars start a three-game series against Missouri Baptist at 4 p.m. Friday at Battle High School.