Columbia College women’s golf finished second at the Ron Streck Invitational after shooting 52-over 340 on the second and final day of the event Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Cougars finished 104-over 680 in the invitational and trailed only Hope International, which shot 39-over 327 on Tuesday and finished 81-over 657.

All six Columbia golfers placed in the top 20, with three placing in the top-10.

  Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

