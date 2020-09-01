Columbia College men’s and women’s soccer are both ranked No. 1 in the American Midwest Conference’s preseason coaches polls. Both are defending AMC champions.
The men’s team is coming off of an undefeated regular season that ended with a loss to Hastings College in the NAIA National Championship semifinals. The Cougars received seven of a possible eight first-place votes.
The women’s team — which picked up eight out of nine first-place votes — finished 19-4 in 2019, losing in the opening round of the national tournament.
Both teams will begin their seasons Sept. 12 at home against Bellevue University.