Columbia College announced Michelle Parrish as coach for both the men's and women's golf teams Monday on Twitter. Parrish had served as the interim head coach since previous head coach John Utley resigned in July of 2021.
Parrish played for Missouri women's golf from 2011-16. She earned SEC Second All-Conference honors in 2016, when she also set the program's lowest ever season scoring average at 72.59.
"We are thrilled to announce Michelle as our next head coach," Columbia athletic director James Arnold said in a news release. "She has earned this opportunity over the past few years, and she exceeded our expectations during the interim period. In addition to understanding the game at a high level, she has established a great rapport with our student-athletes, is becoming a masterful recruiter, and is always finding ways to ensure our golfers have a great student-athlete experience."
Parrish has been at Columbia since 2017-18, starting as an assistant. While Parrish served as the interim coach in the fall, the men's team finished top three in each of its four tournaments while the women's team finished second in three of its four tournaments.
"I am incredibly honored to become the next head coach of the men and women's golf program at Columbia College," Parrish said in the release. "I would have never imagined becoming the head coach so soon, but it's something I've dreamt about for years now. I love the teams so much and cannot wait to see what we accomplish as a program."
Both teams resume play Monday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the Ron Streck Invite hosted by Evangel University.