After leading by four goals at halftime, a lack of offensive production from Columbia College opened the door for a potential comeback by William Penn before Tyler Parrott laced his fourth goal of the night with 1:20 left on the clock to secure a 10-9 victory Thursday R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
Along with Parrott, Ethan Houston and John Thomas had multi-goal outings with two scores each.
Derek Howard and Matthew Cessna also found the back of the net with a goal each for the Cougars.
Sophomore Bryce Peltier earned the win for Columbia in goal after recording 17 saves. William Penn goalie Eric Garigan logged 14 saves.
William Penn (9-5) hit a hot streak in the second quarter, scoring six goals against Peltier and preventing Columbia’s offense from adding onto the lead.
The Cougars (5-3) next host Missouri Baptist at 6 p.m. Monday.
Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu