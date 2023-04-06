After leading by four goals at halftime, a lack of offensive production from Columbia College opened the door for a potential comeback by William Penn before Tyler Parrott laced his fourth goal of the night with 1:20 left on the clock to secure a 10-9 victory Thursday R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.

Along with Parrott, Ethan Houston and John Thomas had multi-goal outings with two scores each.

