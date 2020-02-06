Both the coaches, Tomas Brock and Jack Fritsche, believed the key for Columbia College during its four game winning streak was one thing.
Defense.
With time winding down and the Cougars (16-8, 11-5 AMC) clinging to a three-point lead, Williams Baptist (7-11, 6-8 AMC) tried to free up a 3-point shooter with multiple ball screens and weave motion.
CC forced the Eagles to take a deep 3 that was well off the mark, and senior Justin Shaw pressured the shot and tipped the rebound away as the Cougars secured the 69-66 victory.
“Every win, especially in February, is a big win,” Brock said. “I thought we were really good defensively. That helped us overcome kind of a tough shooting night.”
After losing to the Eagles on the road in December, the Cougars started Thursday’s game down 17-11. But Jack Fritsche got hot, scoring 11 points in a little over two minutes as part of a 17-0 Cougars run. He finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and a team-high 36 minutes.
“I play behind the 3-point line, that’s where I’m comfortable and they (weren’t) really stepping out there I guess,” Fritsche said. “I guess they thought I was too deep. Those are the shots I practiced, so I felt comfortable back there and confident taking those shots.”
The Eagles only had one assist and shot 0-of-8 from 3 in the half as CC took a 35-23 lead into the locker room. Williams Baptist responded in the second half. The Eagles slowly cut into the lead and took their first lead of the half with a little over nine minutes remaining.
“The big problem was getting back on defense,” senior forward Thibault Benabid said.
The teams traded baskets down the stretch and with CC leading by one with 30 seconds to play, Justin Shaw took one dribble to his left and splashed a midrange jumper.
“He’s hit big shots all second semester and he played really well,” Brock said.
The Cougars were without senior Adam Mennemeyer on Thursday, causing their rotation to be shorter. Benabid played major minutes and scored 17 points to go along with eight rebounds in Mennemeyer’s absence. Brock said that he will be back for CC’s next game at 3 p.m. Saturday against Freed-Hardeman at home .