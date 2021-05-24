Columbia College junior Hannah Ricketts and senior Mikayla Sehlmeyer qualified for the 2021 NAIA Women's Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.
Quinton Brown, Ian Hammock and Alexander Dukes qualified for the men's national championships.
Ricketts, a Hallsville native, qualified in the hammer throw with a distance of 165 feet, 4 inches at the St. Francis Fighting Chance Invite. She will compete at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Sehlmeyer qualified in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 38 minutes, 11.56 seconds at the St. Francis Fighting Chance Invite. She will compete at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rock Bridge alum Brown, the son of Olympic medalist and current Missouri assistant Natasha Kaiser-Brown, qualified in the high jump. He will compete at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hammock qualified in the hammer throw and will compete at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Dukes qualified in the half marathon but will not be able to compete because of an injury.