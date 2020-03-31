Jordan Alford always had a vision for how her basketball career would end.
Never did that story end in her coach’s office.
Just hours after Columbia College celebrated its fifth consecutive NAIA tournament selection, its season was over. Trying to beat social media to the news of the tournament’s cancellation because of COVID-19 on March 12, coach Taylor Possail called an emergency team meeting.
Possail first gathered three of the four seniors into his office, and Mai Nienhueser, who was off campus at the time, listened on speakerphone.
“That’s just a conversation that you don’t look forward to or you just hope you never have to have,” Possail said. “There’s just no playbook for conversations like this. There was a lot of heartbreak in that room.”
There were tears. There was anger. For Nienhueser, it was an emotion that you couldn’t explain. But they also understood the decision and felt fortunate to have played the regular season.
Possail then shared the news with the rest of the team, who were waiting for him on their stools in the locker room. Possail saw something special.
“The freshmen, sophomores and juniors, obviously they’re broken up, they’re frustrated, they’re sad,” Possail said. “But instead of feeling bad for themselves, they turned to our seniors. They really rallied around them. That defined what this team was all about.”
The four seniors, Alford, Nienhueser, Grey Hayes and Raegan Wieser will leave Columbia College with 108 wins as a class, six shy of the program record. They made the NAIA tournament in each season, and in their first year under Possail in 2017-18, won the American Midwest Conference regular season and tournament championships. Their legacy, however, will go well beyond any record.
Jordan Alford
Alford’s journey to Columbia was unique. During her senior year of high school, Columbia’s coach at the time, Jessica Keller, recruited her to play basketball for CC. But Alford was set on going to MU . Coming from Thayer, a small town in southern Missouri, she wanted a taste of a big school environment and wasn’t interested in continuing her basketball career.
Even while she was at MU her freshman year, the coaching staff at Columbia College was persistent. Knowing she was just a few blocks away, they stayed in close contact with her.
Around Christmas, Alford changed her mind. She missed basketball too much.
She didn’t officially join the team until the next fall, allowing her body to get back in shape.
“They put me through a lifting program and I had never lifted before,” Alford said. “After that day, I could not even move my arms to wash my hair in the shower.”
Alford started all 14 games as a freshman and averaged more than 14 points per game. Her season was cut short after she tore her ACL, her second such injury in five years.
“I had always told myself, if I do it again, I don’t know if I’ll come back,” Alford said. “The therapy isn’t fun. The process isn’t fun. The mental toll it takes on you isn’t fun. But after those first 14 games, I knew that if I worked to get back where I was, we would be really good my next three years.”
The next season, she started all 34 games at point guard, was named to her first of three All-American teams and led Columbia College to a conference championship.
Since entering college, Alford has switched from studying to become a physical therapist, to a veterinarian, to now studying sports management and business administration.
But Alford is a hooper at heart. So, after seeing what Possail does, she wants to be a coach.
She sees his competitiveness and the love that he gets from coaching and now hopes to join a coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
“She has a crazy high basketball IQ,” Possail said. “She’s always texting me, ‘Did you watch the Celtics game last night? Coach, lemme show you this action that I saw Brad Stevens run last night.’”
Freshman standout Mackenzie Dubbert remembered coming into college with many questions. While each of the seniors helped guide her, she said Alford gave her confidence while she was on the court.
“I saw her as another coach,” Dubbert said. “She pushed me all the time and would always tell me to shoot when I’m open.”
Alford will leave Columbia College ranked fifth all-time in assists and eighth in scoring. She hopes her teammates will remember how frustrated she was when she didn’t win a drill in practice.
While Columbia College fans may never have gotten to witness the full Alford because of injuries, her ability to see the floor and lead the offense will not be forgotten.
“It’s just funny how a kid like that who had disappeared and wasn’t gonna play, ends up being one of most prolific players in program history,” Possail said.
Grey Hayes
For Hayes, the end of her basketball career always meant something larger.
As the first member of her family set to graduate from college, she had graduation marked on her calendar for four years. But now, with graduation postponed, she won’t get the chance to walk across the stage and celebrate with her family in the spring.
“I really did a lot for my family just to be the one that set that precedent,” Hayes said. “It’s just heartbreaking to know that I most likely won’t get that day to celebrate. My whole family was gonna come down. I feel like a lot has been taken away.”
College hasn’t always been easy for Hayes. She came to Columbia College from a large high school in Chicago and is the only player on the roster from out of state. Balancing school, being a college athlete and living on her own were some of the challenges she faced.
“I had always wanted to move away from home, but I didn’t realize how close I was to my family until I left,” Hayes said. “There were definitely times I called my parents crying and just didn’t think I was able to push through. I’m here now and I’m thankful that I stuck with it.”
Each year, Hayes said she had to find an extra gear to motivate herself, but her teammates said they saw her as someone who inspired them.
“You could go to her and talk about anything that was bothering you,“ Nienhueser said. “She would be able to relate or say the right thing to help you and then motivate you to do something better for yourself.”
In addition to graduating, she was honored on the Academic All-Conference team in each of her four years and also was elected to student government.
On the court, Hayes thrived as a backup point guard to Alford. Her freshman year, she set the record for most 3-pointers in a half, knocking down eight against Central Baptist. Another highlight of her career came on senior night when she set a season-high with 22 points against Stephens College in front of her family.
She was also chosen to be the leader of the pregame dance circle by her teammates during her freshman year, a role she kept for all four years.
“For her to be the first person in her family to graduate from a four-year college and be in student government and to be a successful student athlete, really says a lot about her upbringing and that she set goals and went and got them,” Possail said.
Mai Nienhueser
When asked to describe Nienhueser, her coach and senior teammates all had similar answers.
“I’m not sure if you’ll meet a sweeter, more caring kid than Mai Nienhueser,” Possail said.
“I don’t know if there’s a person with a kinder heart and that means better than Mai does,” Alford said.
“Everything she does is out of the goodness of her heart,” Wieser said.
“She’s that person you can consistently go to and lean on,” Hayes said.
Clearly, Nienhueser has a passion for helping others. After college, she hopes to incorporate that passion using art therapy.
“If you think Mai is a good basketball player, you should see Mai the artist,” Possail, who first saw her artwork during her sophomore or junior year, said. “I have seen some of her work and it is insanely impressive how good of an artist Mai is.”
Whether it’s through counseling, volunteering or other forms of therapy, Nienhueser wants to help guide children who are struggling to verbalize how they are feeling. She likes the idea of asking them questions to ease whatever difficult situation they are in.
“I look at myself as someone who goes out of their way to make sure other people are okay before sometimes I consider myself,” Nienhueser said. ”I just try to help people and do the best I can. It makes me feel good too.”
At Columbia College, Nienhueser was the third senior to surpass 1,000 points for her career. She also holds the program record for career field goal percentage at 53.3% and was a consistent presence in the paint for all four years.
“She’s so strong in the post,” Wieser, who often guarded her in practice, said. “She made everyone that had to guard her better.”
Raegan Wieser
Wieser comes from a family of athletes.
Both her brother and sister played sports in college, and her father was a football and baseball standout at Southeast Missouri State.
After a historic four-year career at Columbia College, her name will be right with them. She will leave Columbia College as one of the most decorated athletes in program history. Wieser ranks No. 3 in school history with 1,584 career points, fifth in blocks, garnered two NAIA All-American Honorable Mention selections and was Academic All-Conference every year.
“You talk about a kid who had an absolutely monster career,” Possail said.
Possibly her most impressive statistic was that she played in 130 games and started 126 of them. Every year, she said she worked on her fitness level and endurance so she could play more minutes.
“My senior year, my fitness was the best it had been in the four years,” Wieser said.
Wieser served as captain her senior year and Possail called her “an obvious choice” for the position.
“Her teammates, you talk about trust, they believed in that kid every step of the way,” Possail said.
Wieser graduated from Columbia College in three years with a major in health care management and is currently working on her masters in business administration. Although she isn’t certain about what she wants to do in her professional career, she hopes to someday work at a hospital.
“Whatever career field she decides on, she’s gonna be elite early,” Possail said. “She’s gonna fly up any company very quickly.“
Their legacy
While their chapter at Columbia College may be finished, the seniors hope their competitiveness and passion for the game will spread to the younger athletes.
They also leave behind a lesson, to treat every practice and game as if it could be their last. You never know when it will be.