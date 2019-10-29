It only took Columbia College women’s soccer 31 seconds to show why it is the top team in the American Midwest Conference.
In a dominant performance, the Cougars cruised past the Stars 8-0 Tuesday night. Columbia controlled every aspect of the game from start to finish. After the Stars started the match out with the ball, the Cougars immediately fought for control. Within seconds, Columbia gained possession and pushed the ball up the field. Moments later, the ball hit the back of the net at the 31 second mark to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
From there, the Cougars relaxed and played the same methodical type of soccer they’ve played all season: Pass the ball around and look for the open shot. If the defenders take possession of the ball, let the opposing offense play up the field, then intercept and outrun the other team on the counterattack.
The Stars had no answer to the Cougars’ strategy. Stephens managed only four total shots and one shot on goal. Columbia shot almost 10 times as much, with 39 shots and 23 shots on goal.
Almost midway through the second half, CC had a particularly nice stretch that put the already lopsided game well out of reach. In the 69th minute, the Cougars scored their fifth goal of the match and their first of the second half. After a minute and 36 seconds of pressuring offense, Columbia scored again for its sixth goal. Forty one seconds later, the Cougars had their seventh goal of the night. The three goal offensive barrage took less than three minutes.
With their win over the Stars, the Cougars have officially clinched the AMC and are undefeated with a record of 11-0.
“We wanted to win the conference. We’ve been playing for shutouts, the team took care of that,” coach John Klein said. “We got to get a lot of players in the game tonight. (We) scored from different angles, different directions, different personnel, and just trying to prepare for the conference tournament and the national tournament.”
Not all is bad for Stephens, though. The Stars still have a chance at the No. 8 seed for the AMC championship tournament. If they can win their next and final match of the regular season against lower-ranked Central Baptist College and get a loss from Lyon College, Stephens can still make the tournament. Because Stephens beat Lyon, the Stars will win the No. 8 seed if they tie for the spot at the end of the season.
Klein complimented the Stars, saying that the team was playing good soccer and that he actually liked that Stephens was actively attacking his team.
But Stephens’ likely has little chance of making it deep in the postseason. If the team does win the No. 8 seed, its first match of the tournament will lead it right back to a match against CC.“Columbia is a really good team. They’re the regular season conference champs for a reason, they do a lot of things very well,” Stephens coach Kurtis Boardsen said. “We just have to regroup and get back to what we were doing. Central Baptist is a team I think that we can handle if we’re doing well. What we’ve always talked about the entire year, possessing the ball and dictating the pace of the game. I’m not looking past them just yet. I want to make sure we’re focused on that one, and if we get back here next Friday to face Columbia we’ll be more prepared.”