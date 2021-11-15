No. 2-seed Columbia College women’s soccer (17-3) faces No. 3-seed Jamestown (18-1-1) on Thursday in the NAIA National Championship opening round semifinal at Battle. The kickoff time for the game is still to be announced.
The Cougars were ranked No. 13 in the latest NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll. The Jimmies are ranked No. 23.
The winner of the match faces either No. 1-seed Central Methodist (19-1) or No. 4-seed Bellevue (8-10) on Saturday in the opening round final at Battle.
CC men's soccer takes top seed into opening round
No. 1-seed Columbia men’s soccer (17-3) will play No. 4 seed Point (11-5-2) at 1 p.m. Thursday in the NAIA National Championship opening round semifinal at R. Marvin Owens Field.
The Cougars dropped to No. 10 in the latest NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll Nov. 10 after falling against Hannibal-LaGrange in the American Midwest Conference tournament quarterfinals. The Skyhawks received no votes in the poll.
The winner of the match plays either No. 2-seed Lindsey Wilson (13-2-2) or No. 3-seed Grand View (11-5-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the opening round final at R. Marvin Owens Field.
CC volleyball will play Texas Wesleyan in opening round of NAIA national championship
Columbia College volleyball (30-8) plays Texas Wesleyan (24-6) on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national championship at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
The time of the game is still to be announced.
The Cougars were ranked No. 17 in the final NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll. The Rams received votes but are unranked. The winner of the match advances to pool play, which starts Nov. 30.