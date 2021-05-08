Columbia College softball played American Midwest Conference teams 21 times in the lead-up to Saturday’s title game. In Game No. 22, the Cougars didn’t throw any surprises.
Central Baptist was up against it, facing off against a Cougar team that is on the program’s longest-ever win streak, was unbeaten against conference opposition and had recorded 18 shutouts. The Mustangs couldn’t conjure anything to stop the roll.
Columbia increased its win streak to 30 games, recorded its 19th shutout of the season and won its 13th conference title, defeating the Mustangs 8-0 in five innings Saturday at Antimi Sports Complex in Columbia.
“I’m just very proud of them for the way that they came out,” Columbia coach Wendy Spratt said. “They were wanting the championship. You kind of wonder after you win 29 in a row, you break the record, what’s going to be the next motivating factor? Definitely, they’re still motivated. They’re still all in.”
Allison Keen went 3 for 3 at the plate in the contest, collecting three RBI in the process.
She got Columbia off to a flying start, doubling home leadoff hitter Taylor Barnes to open the scoring in the top of the first. Keen made it back-to-back scoring hits two innings later, this time scoring Mackenzie Kasarda, who had driven home Barnes two at-bats earlier. She had her third RBI in the fourth inning, with Kasarda again the beneficiary from the hit.
“That was probably the most crucial thing right there,” Spratt said. “She was able to drive in that first run, which set the tone for the game. I think that was huge. And then, again, the next time she came out to bat she was able to drive it in, and again the third time."
Keen has Columbia’s highest average this season at .451 and has 33 RBI in 91 at-bats.
On the other end, it was business as usual in the circle for Lexi Dickerson, who kept the Central Baptist batters near-silent. She gave up three hits in five innings pitched, walked zero and struck out four, improving her already-low ERA to 0.87.
“Our expectations are high up for her every time she takes the field,” Spratt said. “I thought she did a really nice job. The fourth time you see a team in a year, they’ve seen all you’ve got, so to still be that effective was very, very impressive.”
With every win, Columbia extends its program-record streak. Saturday’s game marked the 30th victory in a row. The team that was 4-5 on the season as of March 7 is now 34-5 record two months later.
Next up for the Cougars is the NAIA National Championship opening round, with Columbia set to host a regional site. The Cougars will learn their opposition for the opening stage Wednesday, with the tournament set to begin May 17.
“It’s really great to be at home when you get to play on your home field,” Spratt said. “Now we can have fans at the games, so it’s nice to have fans as well. We’re happy to be here, and competing.”