Columbia College softball is now just two wins away from matching the program’s longest-ever winning streak after notching its 25th and 26th consecutive wins in a doubleheader sweep of Lyon on Monday.
The record of 28 wins was set in 2006.
With Lexi Dickerson, Madison Ramsey and Alyssa Roll in tremendous form in the circle, the Cougars will have the opportunity to match that record in next week’s American Midwest Conference Tournament.
Columbia defeated the Scots 13-0 in five innings with Dickerson and Ramsey in the circle for the first game of the day, before Roll and Dickerson combined for a 4-2 win in seven innings in Game 2 in Batesville, Arkansas.
Dickerson notched her 12th shutout of the season in Game 1. The starting pitcher, who has a 0.70 ERA, gave up just one hit in three full innings — a single in the bottom of the second — and zero walks. She struck out five Lyon batters.
Ramsey came on in relief in the fourth and also allowed just one hit. She has a 1.50 ERA on the season.
Roll pitched 4⅓ innings in the second game. She gave up two earned runs — her most since an April 3 win against Williams Baptist. The junior has a 0.99 ERA.
Dickerson came in to close the game in the fifth and made light work of the task. With a one-run lead to protect upon entering the game, she gave up no hits and no walks to clinch the victory.
Columbia’s pitching staff has the best combined ERA in the nation at 0.91.
Whereas the top end of the Cougars’ batting lineup provided the firepower in Game 1, it was the bottom end that made sure of the win in Game 2.
Batting eighth and ninth in the second game, Karolina Arbova and Carli Buschjost gave Columbia the runs it needed to secure the victory in back-to-back at-bats in the top of the second inning.
Karolina Arbova drove home Avgustina Arbova in her first trip to the plate with a single. She then made it home with Jacey Meyer immediately after as Buschjost doubled down the right field line to make the CC lead three.
In the first game, eight of Columbia’s 13 runs came from its top three in the batting order.
Taylor Barnes and Mackenzie Kasarda co-led the game in RBI with three each. Each notched a two-run home run in the contest. On an 0-2 count in the top of the second, Barnes rocketed a homer to deep left, while Kasarda’s homer came in the next inning, also to left field.
Kacy Bergfeld, Columbia’s second player in the lineup, recorded two RBI off a double in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
The Cougars (30-5, 18-0 AMC) end regular-season conference play unbeaten and with the second-best overall winning percentage in Wendy Spratt’s time as coach.