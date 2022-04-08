Columbia College softball outscored Williams Baptist 14-1 in its doubleheader sweep Friday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. The Cougars had 19 hits and registered 17 strikeouts in the two-game set, winning 8-0 and 6-1.
In game one, Emily King drove in five of Columbia’s nine runs, going 1 for 4 at the plate.
Three of King’s five RBI came on a home run to left field in the top of the third. Her three-run bomb was the Cougars’ only long ball and gave them their first three runs.
Eagles left fielder Hali Wiliams’ error in the sixth sent two runners home and provided King with her fourth and fifth RBI. The two runs were Columbia’s final in the opener.
While the Cougars’ offense provided pitcher Lexi Dickerson with plenty of run support, she didn’t need it .
Dickerson threw a six-inning shutout, striking out 12 batters in the process.
All but six of Columbia’s 18 outs were made by Dickerson punching out a Williams Baptist batter.
It took until their eighth conference game and the second game of Friday’s doubleheader for the Cougars to allow their first run in American Midwest Conference play this season.
Columbia pitched 34⅔ scoreless innings to begin conference play. Williams Baptist’s Macy Carter broke the streak, hitting an RBI single off Ella Schouten.
Schouten’s only run allowed in her seven-inning, complete-game victory was Carter’s run-scoring play in the fifth. The Cougars starter also drove a run in herself, smacking an RBI double to left field in the third, Columbia’s second run-scoring two-bagger in Game 2.
In the second, King hit the Cougars’ first RBI double, driving in her sixth and final run in the doubleheader.
Taylor Barnes’ made it three RBI doubles for the Cougars, sending Schouten home after she hit one of her own.
The No. 21 Cougars (18-10, 8-0 AMC) will look to keep their winning streak alive in a doubleheader against No. 24 Central Baptist (15-13, 5-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Conway, Arkansas.
Stars swept by Central Baptist
In game one, the Stars gave up the opening run, but a Maisie Billups triple put them on top in the second inning, 2-1. The Mustangs wouldn’t take the runs too kindly, scoring six in the third inning and finishing the game on a 9-0 run.
Grace Tath pitched the entire game for the Stars, giving up 11 hits, nine earned runs and striking out four.
Hannah Work won the game for the Mustangs, going four innings and an out, allowing five hits and two earned runs.
Game two was far worse for the Stars. The Mustangs picked up where they left off, scoring ten runs in the first inning. With the game secured, the Mustangs called off their starter early, playing 19 of their 28 players.
Gillian Hale endured the beating on the mound, giving up 12 hits and 12 runs — seven of them earned — while Averie Ayers took the victory for the Mustangs.
The Stars fall to 7-15 overall and 2-5 in conference play.
Stephens College will remain in Arkansas for an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday against Williams Baptist. The Stars are 2-25 all time against the Eagles with their lone wins coming in 2019.
CC lacrosse beats rival Missouri Baptist, wins fifth straight
Columbia College lacrosse netted 11 goals in the second half to seal a 15-8 victory against in-state rival Missouri Baptist on Friday in St. Louis.
John Thomas and Tyler Parrott had a field day for the Cougars; each player scored a game-high five goals.
Not only did they score goals, Parrott and Thomas assisted some, too. Parrott was the provider for four scores and Thomas assisted two.
The Cougars (7-5, 5-2 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) had a slim 4-3 lead over the Spartans (3-8, 3-6) at half time.
After the break, Columbia widened the gap. The Cougars outscored Missouri Baptist 11-5 and outshot the Spartans 32-12 in the second half.
Aside from Columbia’s offensive onslaught, turnovers and penalties hurt Missouri Baptist.
The Spartans recorded 24 turnovers and registered three penalties, giving the Cougars three minutes with an extra man.
Meanwhile, Columbia totaled 17 turnovers and notched two penalties, providing Missouri Baptist with 1:30 of extra-man play.
The Cougars will face Saint Mary at noon Sunday in Columbia.