Columbia College softball’s doubleheader Friday against Central Baptist was, on paper, as stern a test as the Cougars would face in the American Midwest Conference this season.
The Cougars entered the matchup six places lower than the 13th-ranked Mustangs in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll. Central Baptist was unbeaten in conference play, arriving in Columbia with a 16-6 overall record and a five-game winning streak.
But Columbia was on a hot streak of its own.
The Cougars (17-5, 5-0 AMC) carried their form into Friday and took both games of the doubleheader, defeating Central Baptist 4-1 and 1-0 (8 innings) to extend their own winning streak to 13.
Kacy Bergfeld provided the spark from the plate that Columbia needed for the win in Game 1, and she made it home for the winning run in Game 2.
Through seven innings in the second contest of the day, both sides had managed to shut the other out. Central Baptist pitcher Hannah Work had given up just five hits from Columbia’s trips to the plate. The Mustangs had even fewer, managing only three hits against Cougars pitcher Alyssa Roll.
In the top of the eigth, Roll did her job once more. She pitched a 1-2-3 inning and left Columbia’s batters with a chance to walk it off.
Bergfeld reached base on an error from Central Baptist first baseman Katie Gordon, made it to third on Mackenzie Kasarda’s sacrifice bunt and came home on a batted ball from Allison Keen that was scored as a fielder's choice.
The earlier game was a close contest as well , but it was again Bergfeld who proved to be the difference-maker.
With the game tied at one in the bottom of the fifth, Karolina Arbova scored off a Taylor Barnes RBI to give the Cougars a narrow lead. Two at-bats later, Bergfeld stepped up and singled, driving home teammates Taylor Barnes and Carli Buschjost to put the Cougars three up.
Central Baptist would find no way back into the contest. Lexi Dickerson pitched the full seven innings in Game 1 for the Cougars, striking out six Central Baptist batters and giving up one walk.
Columbia will play another doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday, with Williams Baptist set to come to town for the two games.