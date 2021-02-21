After a 2-0 start Saturday — and with the same two opposing programs Sunday — a perfect opening weekend for Columbia College softball was in sight.
The Cougars’ Sunday turned out to be the polar opposite of the day before, however, as they dropped both their games to fall to 2-2 on the season.
Game one
Columbia fell 5-4 in a tight contest with Tabor. The defeat means that Columbia split its series with the Bluejays, after picking up a 4-1 win Saturday.
Although the Cougars forced 12 strikeouts in their Saturday win, they had just six in the game Sunday. Starting pitcher Alyssa Roll had four errors in 3⅓ innings Sunday, three more than Lexi Dickerson’s total for seven innings Saturday.
Despite their struggle, the Cougars did get off to a fast start. Carli Buschjost ran home off of a Mackenzie Kasarda double to open the scoring, and Abigail Pringer came in two at-bats later off an Allison Keen RBI.
Columbia’s lead was short-lived, as Tabor matched and doubled the Cougars' points total in the bottom of the first. Two fielding errors in back-to-back at-bats gifted Tabor four runs, immediately nullifying Columbia’s promising start.
The scoring concluded in the third, as the Cougars briefly leveled the game with scores from Kaylie Kaufman and Kacy Bergfeld. Kaufman ran in off of a Bergfeld triple, and then Bergfeld made it home herself, following Kasarda’s second RBI of the game.
At the bottom of the third, the final point of the game came from Rachael Gray on a Jacqueline Garcia flyout.
The Cougars would manage just three more hits — all singles, and all in different innings — in the next four innings to drop their first game of the day.
Game two
After picking up an extra-innings win against Texas A&M–Kingsville on Saturday, Columbia dropped the second game in the series — and its second game of the day — in a 3-1 defeat to the Javelinas.
Just like in their first game Sunday, the Cougars started fast but tailed off later in the game.
In the first inning, Columbia’s leadoff hitter Buschjost ran in off of a Keen single up the middle to open the scoring. At the other end of the inning, Columbia pitcher Dickerson's pitch count was driven up to 20, but the Cougars escaped unscathed with a 1-0 lead.
The first inning would be the last time Columbia had cause to celebrate Sunday.
Through three innings, the Cougars and the Javelinas had two hits from 10 at bats.
Dickerson’s stretch of nine batters retired in a row came to an end in the bottom of the fourth, as Kytana Muniz scored off of a Makenzie Mays flyout to tie the game at one for Kingsville.
The run was the catalyst for which the Javelinas had been searching.
Kingsville pitcher Saidi Castillo put up back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth for Kingsville, on either side of a two-run Javelinas inning.
Two runs behind, the Cougars needed to find another gear, but nothing came. The Cougars limped home in the end with their final run coming in the first inning, and their final hit in the second.
Columbia is back in action against St Mary’s at 10 a.m. Monday in Kingsville, Texas, to complete its five game series on the road.