Columbia College softball split its doubleheader against Ottawa and improved to 3-8 on the season Wednesday in Ottawa, Kansas. The Cougars won the first game 4-1 before falling 10-1 in the second game.
Game 1 started slow, with neither team scoring through the first two innings. Catcher Emily King, a Hickman alum, broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run to left field to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.
The Cougars put another run on the board in the fifth inning after a sacrifice fly from Chesney Luebbering that scored Bailey Merritt from third.
Ottawa answered back in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run from shortstop Madison Bunfill to trim the lead to 2-1. Bunfill’s blast was not enough, as the Cougars tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh via two errors by the Braves.
Rock Bridge alum Ella Schouten sealed the victory with a scoreless seventh inning. Schouten struck out nine batters and allowed four hits in a complete-game performance.
Ottawa (8-2) came out swinging in Game 2, scoring seven runs in the game’s first two frames.
Cougars starting pitcher Kennedy Jensen didn’t make it through the first inning, allowing four runs on four hits before Columbia made the call to the bullpen. Cassidy Avery relieved Jensen and finished the game for the Cougars. Avery gave up five earned runs in relief.
Avery recorded the only RBI for Columbia in Game 2 via a fielder’s choice in the second, which scored Tasia Green from third.
A two-run home run from Bunfill completed her four-RBI day. The homer put the mercy rule into effect, ending the game in the sixth inning.
Columbia next faces University of the Cumberlands on March 3 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where it will compete in the Gulf Shores Invitational.