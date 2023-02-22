Columbia College softball split its doubleheader against Ottawa and improved to 3-8 on the season Wednesday in Ottawa, Kansas. The Cougars won the first match 4-1 before falling 10-1 in the second.

Game 1 started slow with neither team scoring through the first two innings. Catcher and Hickman grad Emily King broke the scoring deficit with a solo home run to left field to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

Reporter and writer for the Columbia Missourian, contact me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, spring 2023, studying reporting and writing Reach me at aryerson@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you