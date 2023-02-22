Columbia College softball split its doubleheader against Ottawa and improved to 3-8 on the season Wednesday in Ottawa, Kansas. The Cougars won the first match 4-1 before falling 10-1 in the second.
Game 1 started slow with neither team scoring through the first two innings. Catcher and Hickman grad Emily King broke the scoring deficit with a solo home run to left field to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.
The Cougars put another tally on the scoreboard in the fifth inning after a sacrifice fly from Chesney Luebbering, scoring Bailey Merritt from third.
Ottawa answered back in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run from shortstop Madison Bunfill to trim the lead to 2-1. The individual effort was not enough, as the Cougars tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh through two separate unearned errors.
Pitcher and Rock Bridge grad Ella Schouten iced the game for the Cougars with a scoreless seventh inning. Schouten struck out nine batters in the 4-1 victory and allowed four hits and one earned run.
Ottawa (8-2) came out swinging in Game 2, scoring a total of seven runs in the game's first two frames.
Cougars starting pitcher Kennedy Jensen could not make it through the opening inning, allowing four runs on four hits before Columbia made the call to the bullpen. Cassidy Avery relieved Jensen and finished the game for the Cougars. Avery pitched five innings, giving up five earned runs in the process.
Avery recorded the only RBI for Columbia in Game 2 via a fielder's choice in the second, which scored Tasia Green from third.
A two-run home run from Bunfill completed her four-RBI day. The hit would enforce the mercy rule to end the game 10-1 in the sixth inning.
Columbia will next face University of the Cumberlands on March 3 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where the Cougars will compete in the Gulf Shores Invitational.
