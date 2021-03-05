Friday’s play was a mixed bag for Columbia softball.
Facing its first opponent to receive votes in the NAIA coaches’ Top 25 preseason poll this season in Ave Maria (Florida), Columbia (5-3) had its first shutout of the season as it surged to a 4-0 win.
The Cougars' second game of the day against Southeastern was an entirely different affair. Columbia fell to an early deficit and never led en route to a 3-2 defeat to a program that has had its number over the years.
Pitcher Lexi Dickerson was the brightest spot on the Cougars' roster as they began play at the Gulf Springs Invitational in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The sophomore was merciless in Columbia’s first game, giving up her sole hit of the matchup — a single —in the bottom of the third.
Thanks to Dickerson’s performance in the circle against Ave Maria, Columbia made light work of tough opposition.
Southeastern, however, has been anything but light work for Columbia over the years.
The Cougars’ 3-2 loss to the Fire was their sixth defeat in seven games. It was the fourth time they have fallen by a single run.
Columbia was strong, but not as ruthless from the circle in its afternoon game, as it allowed nine hits in the contest. Dickerson pitched one inning, giving up two hits and zero runs. Between pitchers Madison Ramsey, Alyssa Roll and Dickerson, Columbia left a total of nine Southeastern runners on the bases.
Mackenzie Kasarda hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to draw the game level, but Southeastern’s Sam Holcomb would respond with a homer on the opposite end of the inning to ultimately clinch the game.
Outside of their strong overall pitching performance, the Cougars drew the most confidence from Kasarda’s prowess at home plate. The sophomore ended the day with three hits, a run and three RBI.
As Columbia prepares to face its first ranked opposition in No. 12 William Carey on Saturday, it does need to become more clinical when hitting with runners on base. The Cougars left eight runners on base against Ave Maria and five against Southeastern.