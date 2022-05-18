Though Columbia College softball entered its regional finals on a 25-game win streak, the Cougars‘ opponent — top-seeded Freed-Hardeman — was ready for the challenge.
Columbia had two opportunities to punch its ticket to the NAIA Softball World Series on Wednesday in Henderson, Tennessee, but the Cougars were shutout in each game, and swept out of the tournament.
Columbia (35-13) sent Lexi Dickerson to the mound against Freed-Hardeman’s Brittany Adair and the Cougars simply had no answer. Adair mowed the Cougars down, striking out 11 Columbia batters and allowing multiple baserunners in one inning.
Adair allowed just four hits, all singles, and walked just two in her complete-game shutout. The win moved Adair to 18-0 for the season.
Freed-Hardeman (52-4) was able to have a productive day against Dickerson, grabbing three runs on five hits in 3⅔ innings pitched. It broke a streak of five straight complete games for Dickerson.
The Lions grabbed another run off Columbia reliever Madison Ramsey in the fifth and one more off of Alyssa Roll for good measure to secure a 5-0 Game 1 win.
This forced a winner-take-all second game in which Columbia sent AMC pitcher of the year Ella Schouten to the mound to try and keep the season alive. Freed-Hardeman sent 15-game winner Chloe Winters to the mound.
It was more of the same for Columbia as the Cougars managed just four hits again in Game 2 and never putting a runner past second base. Winters struck out seven and allowed five baserunners over her 5⅔ innings.
Schouten went shot for shot with Winters, allowing just one baserunner through the first three innings. The Lions struck in the fourth inning, pushing a pair of runs across first on an RBI double from Caitlin Mitchell and the other on a second RBI double from Annalise Jarnagin.
These would be the only runs from either side for the entire contest. Columbia’s best opportunity came in the sixth inning with runners on first and second. Freed-Hardeman turned back to Game 1 starter Adair to get out of the jam, and she delivered, striking out power-threat Athena Wheeler to escape.
Adair returned to the mound in the seventh and retired the Cougars in order to end Columbia’s season and push the Lions through to the NAIA World Series.
Freed-Hardeman is one of 10 regional winners that will compete in the NAIA World Series beginning on May 26 in Columbus, Georgia. The Lions‘ opponent is to be decided.