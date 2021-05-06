There was added incentive for Columbia College softball to win in its second game of the American Midwest Conference Tournament, and the pressure that came with it began to show in the fifth inning.
Four runs up entering the top of the fifth and with Lexi Dickerson — who has the third-best ERA in the nation — on the mound, the Cougars looked like they were set to cruise to a 28th win in a row, a number that would tie a program record that had stood stolidly since 2006.
Two errors and three runs later, and the chance that Columbia would tumble one win short of the feat became an eminent possibility.
But the Cougars are patient, composed and difficult to beat – traits they had exhibited by winning every game since March 7. The top of the fifth proved to be a minor blip on the road to tying the record.
Columbia won its 28th game in a row Thursday at Antimi Sports Complex in Columbia, defeating regional rival William Woods 7-5 to put its name into the Cougars’ history books.
“I think it’s a great thing,” Columbia coach Wendy Spratt said. “Twenty-eight wins in a row is great for any team.”
After the Owls made it a one-run game in the top of the fifth, the Cougars hit right back.
Avgustina Arbova and Kaylie Kaufmann made it on the corners, then Skyler Kauble singled to double Columbia’s lead. In the next at-bat, Karolina Arbova hit a sacrifice fly as Kaufmann ran home, and the errors in the opposite end of the inning were quickly forgotten.
It was a coordinated series of play that has been common for the Cougars in the matchup.
In the bottom of the third, Kauble doubled to drive home pinch runner Emily Dove from third base. She had made it into scoring position following an Allison Keen single, an Avgustina Arbova sacrifice bunt and a Kaufmann sacrifice fly, all in consecutive at-bats. It was unconventional, but effective.
“It’s not really enough to outhit the other team,” Spratt said. “You’ve got to have timely hitting sometimes. We were able to get people in scoring position and then find a way to bring them home.”
Dickerson gave up three earned runs — her most against conference opposition this season. But it was still a productive day in the circle for the senior as she dished out 10 strikeouts, including William Woods’ final batter who could have potentially tied the game in her trip to the plate.
The Cougars’ pitching staff leads the nation in team ERA at 0.93. Dickerson leads the staff at 0.69.
“We have so much confidence in our pitching staff,” Spratt said. “It definitely gives us an edge over the competition, for sure. Any three of our pitchers, I’m very comfortable with and confident in.”
It has been 15 years since the record was set, and the Cougars will be playing at a chance to break it — the real goal, according to Spratt.
“They’re more about breaking it than tying it,” she said.