Columbia College softball shutout Health Sciences & Pharmacy in both games of its doubleheader Sunday. The Cougars hit four home runs and recorded 19 strikeouts in the two-game set, winning 9-0 and 1-0.
Most of Columbia’s offense occurred in the first game, hitting three home runs.
Athena Wheeler was 2 for 2 at the plate, hitting two of the Cougars' home runs. Wheeler provided Columbia's first four runs.
In the top of the first, Wheeler hit a solo shot to left field. Two innings later, Wheeler smacked a three-run bomb to left field.
Abigail Pringer’s two-run homer to left field in the fourth inning was the Cougars’ final home run in the first game.
Cougars starter Lexi Dickerson allowed one hit on Leah Beach's single in the fourth. Dickerson pitched all five innings with 10 strikeouts to move to 3-3.
Emily King’s homer to left field in the second was the decider for Columbia in its gGame 2 second win.
It was a pitchers duel between Cougars starter Ella Schouten and the Eutectics’ Reece Hampton; both threw all seven innings.
Schouten tossed a shutout for Columbia (16-10, 6-0 American Midwest Conference), giving up six hits and striking out nine. Hampton allowed one run for UHSP (6-12, 0-6) on four hits and two walks while registering three strikeouts.
The Cougars' next games are a doubleheader against Williams Baptist at 2 p.m. Friday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Moringside forfeits against Columbia College lacrosse
Columbia College lacrosse moved to 5-5 after Moringside forfeited Sunday’s game that would have been played in Columbia.
The Cougars are back in action against Midland at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.