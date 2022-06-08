Columbia College softball pitcher Ella Schouten and shortstop Karolina Arbova were named to the 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Softball All-American Team on Wednesday.
The Columbia products were both selected as honorable mentions. The Cougars were tied with Freed-Hardeman and Midland for the most honorable mentions to the All-American team.
Arbova, a senior, hit .437 across 135 plate appearances for the Cougars. Schouten had a 1.53 ERA in 132⅓ innings. The freshman out of Rock Bridge threw 14 complete games en route to a 17-4 record.