Ten days after being announced as a host site for the NAIA opening round, Columbia College softball now knows the teams it will face to begin its national championship bid.
The top-seeded Cougars will be joined by second-seed Marian (Indiana), third-seed Indiana-Southeast and fourth-seed Mount Mercy (Iowa) from May 17-19 at Antimi Sports Complex in Columbia.
No. 7 Columbia (34-5, 18-0 American Midwest Conference) will play Mount Mercy (33-14) in its opening game in the double-elimination event at noon May 17. The Cougars and the the Mustangs have faced off eight previous times, with CC leading the series 6-2. Mount Mercy has won the past two contests, with the most recent game taking place March 2, 2013.
No. 9 Marian (23-20) take on Indiana-Southeast (45-16) in the other matchup.
The Cougars enter the tournament on a 30-game win streak — the longest in program history. Their pitching staff has the best team-ERA in the nation, at 1.03.