Columbia College’s athletic department announced its annual postseason awards Thursday honoring both athletes and boosters for their work this season.
Soccer sensation Ryan Harrisskitt took athlete of the year honors in the men's category, while star volleyball player Kiersten Anderson won it in the women's category. Luisa Ferreira and Carson Lindsey were named freshmen of the year.
Alex Dukes was named the male scholar-athlete, while Kelsey Mirts and Raegan Wieser were announced joint winners in the female category.
Columbia College’s Bealmer named AMC Second Team All-Conference
Columbia College senior outfielder Dalton Bealmer was named to the American Midwest Conference’s All-Conference second team Thursday.
Bealmer hit .441 with 30 hits, including nine home runs, before the season was cut short because of COVID-19.
Caffey transfers to Nebraska-Lincoln
Former Missouri volleyball player Kayla Caffey signed her letter of intent Thursday to play volleyball for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the 2020-21 season as she pursues her master’s degree.
Caffey played middle blocker for the Tigers and finished second in the Southeastern Conference with a .408 hitting percentage in 2019. She still has two years of eligibility left after redshirting her freshman year and getting a medical redshirt after a knee injury in 2018.
Columbia Parks and Recreation opening facilities for reservations
The Columbia Parks and Recreation department is taking reservations for the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse and other athletic fields starting May 11 to May 25.
Groups are restricted to 10 people and encouraged to maintain social distancing.