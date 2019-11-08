Columbia College women's cross country won the team title, while the men's team tied for first in the American Midwest Conference Championships on Friday. Both teams had a runner take home the individual title.
Brianna Haller finished the 5K, which was hosted by Principia (Ill.) at the North Farm Cross Country Course, with a time of 18:56.88 and helped the Cougars finish first with 33 points.
On the men's side, sophomore Alexander Dukes led the field with a time of 25:52.98 to help CC tie William Woods with 42 points.
The top 10 finishers were named to the All-AMC team. The women's team was represented by four runners: Haller, senior Naomi Payne, junior Mikayla Sehlmeyer and freshman Grace Brinkmann, who also won AMC Freshman of the Year.
Three runners for the men's finished in the top 10 to make the All-AMC team: Dukes, senior Malik Holman (26:56.49) and sophomore Mason Gaines (26:57.58).
Stephens College also fielded a pair of women runners in Sierra Green and Miranda Cooper. Green finished 40th with a time of 22:23.96 and Cooper finished 68th with a time of 26:39.67.
The Columbia College men's and women's cross country team will finish its season in the NAIA Cross Country National Championships on Nov. 22 in Vancouver, Wash.