Columbia College volleyball defeated Lyon in straight sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-12) Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia to advance to the semifinals of the American Midwest Conference championship.
Lyon led 18-14 in the first set, but the Cougars rallied and kept momentum for the remainder of the match.
Columbia’s Allana Capella and Beyza Bektasoglu had 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Luisa Ferreira dished out 32 assists.
The Cougars (25-9) host Stephens in the AMC Championship semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday.
CC men’s soccer advances to AMC final
Columbia College men’s soccer edged Missouri Baptist 2-1 in the AMC semifinals at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
Erik Rajoy made his presence felt with a goal in the 57th minute. He tallied his ninth goal of the season a little more than three minutes later as the Cougars held off a late rally from the Spartans.
Columbia (13-3-3) will square off in the AMC title game against top-seeded Williams Baptist at 1 p.m. Friday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Columbia Rocket League wins three of four matches
No. 3 Columbia College Rocket League defeated Bethany, York and Ottawa 3-0 before falling to Bethany 3-0.
The Cougars (81-20) next play UNLV at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.