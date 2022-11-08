Columbia College volleyball defeated Lyon in straight sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-12) Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia to advance to the semifinals of the American Midwest Conference championship.

Lyon led 18-14 in the first set, but the Cougars rallied and kept momentum for the remainder of the match.

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism. Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

