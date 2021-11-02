Columbia College volleyball defeated William Woods 3-1 on Tuesday behind a strong showing from its hitters.
The Cougars tallied 61 kills as a team to the Owls’ 38. Ellie Crede, Sidney Branson and Ellie Rockers all had 12 or more kills for Columbia College. Danielle Prior was among the Cougars’ more efficient hitters, converting nine of her 15 total attempts into points.
William Woods had a better showing with its serves. On the contrary, the Owls had more aces and fewer serve errors than their counterparts.
Both teams reached the 20-point mark in each of the first three sets. Columbia College won the first two sets 25-21. William Woods took the third set 25-20 before the Cougars finished the match in the fourth set, winning 25-16.
Columbia College improved to 28-7 overall and 14-0 at home.