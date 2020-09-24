Jaqueline Silva turned to her teammates and smiled.
She had just emphatically sent a Hannibal-LaGrange attempted drop shot back across the net for a point. As her teammates circled around her to celebrate, she stuck up her pointer finger for a Dikembe Mutombo-esque finger wag.
It was a fitting scene in a match where the Cougars spent almost the entire night in the driver’s seat. Columbia (5-1, 1-0 American Midwest Conference) dominated Hannibal-LaGrange University (1-2, 1-2 AMC) physically with its play up front and never lost its composure mentally.
There was a near-constant easygoing chatter on the Columbia side, a confidence that never wavered in the 3-0 win.
“The second game, we kind of set back and played better defense which made us flow,” Columbia coach Allison Jones-Olson said. “And then when that happens we just kind of get more confident.”
The Cougars enjoyed a clear height advantage, — something they don’t get to do often — and it showed throughout the match. Six-foot-2 Cecilia Westfall opened the first set with a block and finished with six block assists. Columbia as a team totaled 10 blocks.
“I was really excited about our blocking because all of our middles really worked hard tonight to close the blocks, and it really showed,” Jones-Olson said. “That’s one of our best outings in blocking. It just wasn’t one. It was all across the board on our middles, and I played four middles tonight.”
“When you set that block and get those blocks, it changes the momentum of the game,” she continued.
The Cougars did battle some sloppy play in the first set. Three of Hannibal’s first five points came off Cougar errors; another was when Olivia Skipworth’s attempted set drifted over the net, resulting in an easy kill.
It was the Cougar’s first points in over a week. Columbia’s game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to a COVID-19 scare on the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy team.
“I think it’s just a matter of getting started − and being a little hesitant − and then trying to find your way out of it,” Jones-Olson said.
Columbia ultimately pulled ahead toward the end to win 25-18.
The offense found itself running through sophomore Luisa Ferreira much of the night. The two-time defending American Midwest Conference setter of the week had 28 assists, a slight drop from the 38 she posted last Tuesday against Tabor College.
“She just sees the other court so well,” Jones-Olson said. “She thinks she can do anything with the ball, and she can. The team just responds to her so well. She is a fierce competitor but such an easygoing kid and just really works well with our team.”
Columbia never quite dominated, but it kept the Trojans at a comfortable distance down the stretch. Like the first set, Set 3 was also close in the beginning. The Cougars opened up a 9-2 lead in the second and weathered a brief Hannibal run before winning 25-14.
The Cougars’ next game will be a doubleheader Tuesday as they take on Missouri Valley College and Central Methodist University.