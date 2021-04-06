Entering the American Midwest Conference postseason as the third seed was nothing new for Columbia College volleyball. It was a position it has found itself in four of its past five seasons.
The only thing more common for the Cougars in that time frame has been making it to the semifinals via a straight-set quarterfinal win, which it has done in all of its past four seasons.
In a repeat of 2019’s quarterfinal matchup, Columbia defeated Lyon 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-15) on Tuesday at the Southwell Complex. The win set up a semifinal tie with regional rivals William Woods.
Despite the dominant scoreline for the Cougars, it was the Scots that got off to a fast start. Lyon began the match with a 3-0 run as the Cougars tipped one attempt out and made two errors on spike attempts.
That would be the last time Columbia faced any real adversity.
In the remainder of the first set, Columbia posted a 13-1 run. Ellie Rockers recorded three aces and Jaqueline Silva had six kills on the way to a nine-point set victory.
In all three sets, Columbia operated a far more complete defensive system. Lyon recorded -.011 hitting and put up 17 total errors as Columbia defended the front of its court with great success.
On the reverse end, Columbia’s offense was varied and relentless.
Throughout the game, Bailee Ulery and Ellie Crede were two of the Cougars’ most commonly used attacking outlets. Ulery had eight kills on .538 hitting, and Crede had eight kills on .375 hitting.
Beyond the power that Columbia’s hitters provides it, the Lyon defense was caught off guard as Luisa Ferreira twice successfully connected with setter attacks. Ferreira also ended the evening with 34 assists.
The Cougars ended the evening with a team hitting percentage of .337. It took them just over an hour to see off the Scots.