Columbia College came out ready to play from the first serve. The offense was executing its attacks and the defensive communication was in sync as the Cougars took  dominated Tabor College, winning the match in straight sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-17).

Elle Rockers led the Cougars with ten kills, while Beyza Bektasoglu and Danielle Prior had eight kills. Columbia College forced twenty attacking errors from Tabor throughout the match.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

