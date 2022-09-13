Columbia College came out ready to play from the first serve. The offense was executing its attacks and the defensive communication was in sync as the Cougars took dominated Tabor College, winning the match in straight sets (25-14, 25-16, 25-17).
Elle Rockers led the Cougars with ten kills, while Beyza Bektasoglu and Danielle Prior had eight kills. Columbia College forced twenty attacking errors from Tabor throughout the match.
Columbia will look to keep its winning streak alive as it travels to play in the Ottawa University Tournament on Friday. The Cougars face the University of Saint Mary to start off the tournament at 11 a.m. The last time they played Saint Mary was on August 30th, when they lost three sets to one.
"First time around we didn't play our best game against them and were looking forward to playing them again.," Columbia College volleyball coach Allison Jones-Olson said."
The Cougars then face Friends University at 4 p.m. later that day.
Stephens fails to extend victory
Stephens volleyball fell 3-2 to Westminster in Fulton Tuesday, failing to build on its two-match home winning streak.
Stephens (6-6) won two sets 25-10 and 25-19 to take an early lead.
However, Westminster (6-3) chased down the Stars winning the third set 25-16. In the fourth set, both teams played with maximum energy, exchanging the lead several times before Westminster finally won by two points, 25-23.
In the final game, Stephens lost 15-10 and lost the match by 3-2.
The Stars will continue their road trip, taking on Baptist Bible Thursday at 6 p.m. in Springfield.