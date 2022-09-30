No. 24 Columbia College volleyball breezed past American Midwest Conference foe Williams Baptist on Friday in Columbia, sweeping the Eagles 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-14). The Cougars finished the month of September unbeaten, and extended their winning streak to 12, continuing to play some of the best volleyball in the country.

Columbia (14-7, 3-0) played an up and down first set, initially falling behind 2-0 before roaring out to a 9-3 lead, playing close to flawless. But Williams Baptist (4-14, 0-1) battled back, grinding and chipping at the Cougars' lead, eventually making it a 22-20 game. 

