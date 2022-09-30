No. 24 Columbia College volleyball breezed past American Midwest Conference foe Williams Baptist on Friday in Columbia, sweeping the Eagles 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-14). The Cougars finished the month of September unbeaten, and extended their winning streak to 12, continuing to play some of the best volleyball in the country.
Columbia (14-7, 3-0) played an up and down first set, initially falling behind 2-0 before roaring out to a 9-3 lead, playing close to flawless. But Williams Baptist (4-14, 0-1) battled back, grinding and chipping at the Cougars' lead, eventually making it a 22-20 game.
That set up a long, agonizingly tense rally to either cut the deficit to one or extend the lead to three. The teams traded the ball several times, each possession heightening the drama before a kill finally came from Columbia's Beyza Bektasoglu. That seemed to break the Eagles' spirit as the Cougars took the next two points and the set.
"We let up, and we were kind of playing right where they were running a rotation," Columbia coach Allison Jones-Olson said. "Then we tried to do something a little bit different. We like to rally. When we rally we usually have more success than if if we're just trying to first-ball kill."
The next two sets were drama-free, as Columbia trailed just twice for the rest of the match, each time before either team had five points. The Cougars took the second set 25-13, and the third 25-14. Columbia had everything rolling offensively, posting 45 kills against just 23 for the Eagles, and finished with a .347 hitting percentage while Williams Baptist finished at just .029.
The Cougars posted 14 or more kills in all three sets while Williams Baptist never reached double digits.
"I think in the last two sets, we played better defense. We served and passed the ball better which allows you to drive your offense," Jones-Olson said.
The win is Columbia's 12th in a row after the team started the season 2-7, and didn't suffer a defeat in September, a month that featured a sweep of then-No. 1 Missouri Baptist. The Cougars have swept seven opponents in that timeframe, and have gone to a fifth set just twice.
"I think girls are learning to play together," Jones-Olson said. "We're flowing a little bit better, and hopefully we just continue that momentum and use it into October."
The Cougars start their October at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a short trip to Stephens College in Columbia.