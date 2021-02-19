Columbia College volleyball may have struggled to find two tougher opponents to begin its spring schedule than No. 5 Missouri Baptist and No. 12 Bellevue.
Three months following their last matchup — also against Missouri Baptist — the No. 25 Cougars traveled to St. Louis to participate in a tri-match with two of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' top-ranked teams.
Columbia’s (10-5, 4-1 American Midwest Conference) challenging day resulted in two dropped matches Friday: it fell to Missouri Baptist in straight sets in its first matchup before a 3-1 defeat to Bellevue.
Missouri Baptist 3, Columbia 0
The last time Columbia College volleyball took to the court, the then-No. 8 Spartans swept the then-No.18 Cougars in straight sets.
Three months down the road, Columbia opened its spring schedule against Missouri Baptist, with Columbia itself ranked No. 25 in the NAIA coaches’ poll.
The date and rankings had changed, but the result stayed the same. Missouri Baptist defeated Columbia 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 in another straight-set win.
The Cougars’ defeat wasn't a shock. The Spartans are now 12-1 on the season and unbeaten against AMC opposition, but more impressively have only dropped a total of three sets all season, the last coming Sept. 5 in a 3-1 victory against then-No. 3 Viterbo.
Columbia's defeat marked the first time it has lost four consecutive games against Missouri Baptist. Its latest loss can be traced to its struggle to contain an impressive Spartans offense.
In the first set, the Spartans hit .393 as a unit compared to the Cougars’ .036. Three individual players for Missouri Baptist — Giovanna Tapigliani, Raylyn Dodd and Sara Klunder — recorded a hit percentage of over .500 in the opening set. No Cougars hit above .250 as the Spartans took the first set by a 12-point margin.
Columbia took early leads in both the second and third sets, but Missouri Baptist’s quality hitting proved difficult to contain over sustained periods.
Down 2-0, the Cougars led for a majority of the third set, but a 9-3 Spartans run when the set was tied at 16 closed out a game that had always tilted in the hosts' favor.
Missouri Baptist had 41 kills to Columbia’s 28, four fewer errors than Columbia (13 to 17) and hit .250, far more efficient than Columbia’s .106. Junior Sidney Branson had eight kills — Columbia’s most — and freshman Ellie Crede hit a team-leading .400 in 10 total attempts.
Bellevue 3, Columbia 1
In its second game of the day, Columbia struggled on offense again as it fell 3-1 (25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19) to Bellevue.
The Cougars hit just .096 as a team and had 41 kills to the Bruins’ 57 as they fell in their second contest of the day.
Bellevue set the tone for the match early in the first set, racking up a fast 19-14 lead. Columbia went on a 7-3 run to cut the lead to one, but dropped the next three points to lose the set 25-21.
The Cougars’ only set win of the day followed, though not without drama.
The two programs found themselves unable to pull away from one another, sharing points for much of the set until back-to-back Jaqueline Silva kills pushed the Cougars out to a 22-20 lead, which they subsequently extended to a four-point lead and set point.
Columbia dropped the next four points, but rallied to take the set 26-24 and tie the match.
After dropping the second set, Bellevue found another gear.
The Bruins’ charge to victory began early in the third set, as they offered the Cougars minimal opportunity en route to a convincing 25-14 set win. The Bruins hit .308 in the third set and put up 15 kills to the Cougars' five.
Bellevue’s dominance continued into the fourth as it put up three ace s and hit .333. Columbia had as much as a five-point lead at one point in the frame despite the Bruins’ stellar offense, but a string of errors proved costly and it fell 25-19 to end the match .
No. 25 Columbia’s losses drop it to 10-5 on the season and may threaten to knock it out of the next NAIA Top 25 poll that's set to be released March 3. Columbia currently has a 35-point lead over the next-ranked team, Aquinas (Michigan), which has gone 4-0 since the last rankings were released Feb. 3.
The Cougars will play another tri-match Tuesday, facing William Penn and William Woods at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, in Columbia.