A win in Batesville, Arkansas, on Friday against Lyon College would have assured Columbia College volleyball it could not finish worse than third in the American Midwest Conference regular-season standings.
A loss, on the other hand, would have put them in great danger of finishing fourth and having just one guaranteed home game in the conference tournament.
The Cougars got the job done on the road , defeating the Scots 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-19) to end their regular season.
Luisa Ferreira again starred for Columbia, leading the team in both assists and digs with 35 and 13, respectively.
Jacqueline Silva was the Cougars' most-used outlet on offense, recording 34 total attempts for 10 kills. Sidney Branson and Bailee Ulery added nine and seven kills, respectively, as the Cougars put up a .257 hitting percentage, up from their season average of .211.
Columbia got off to a fast start, rushing to an 8-3 lead in both the first and second sets. They would maintain a healthy advantage in each to leave the Scots a mountain to climb.
Lyon did manage to keep the scoring close for a sustained period of time in the third set, trailing by one nearly midway through the frame . The Cougars pulled away with a 6-1 run, spearheaded by three Ferreira assists setting up kills for Silva, Ulery and Aaliyah Durant, and would go on to coast to a 25-19 win.
Currently ahead of Columbia (14-6, 7-2 AMC) in the conference standings in second is William Woods (7-1 AMC), and behind the Cougars in fourth is Health Sciences (6-2 AMC). The Owls and the Eutectics will play twice Saturday, and no combination of results can see Columbia slip lower than third.
As it currently stands, Columbia would face Lyon again in the AMC quarterfinals Tuesday.