Missouri Baptist hadn’t dropped a single set against an American Midwest Conference program all season and had won seven consecutive games in straight sets entering Saturday’s title game.
That was the challenge that Columbia College volleyball faced entering the matchup with the Spartans.
The contest became a matter of quality against grit. Missouri Baptist, the sixth-ranked team in the country, ran out to big leads in every set. But the Cougars, each and every time, put together resilient runs to keep the Spartans on their toes.
Though the fire Columbia showed to get back into individual sets never petered out, it was the top team in the conference that pulled through, as Missouri Baptist went on to defeat the Cougars 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-23) on Saturday in St. Louis.
All three sets followed an almost identical pattern.
Down as much as five early in the on the final’s opening set, the Cougars began to rally against the top-seed Spartans. Two kills from Bailee Ulery, one from Erika Miller and a service ace by Luisa Ferreira all in quick succession suddenly made it a one-point contest. A subsequent attack error by Missouri Baptist’s Giovanna Tapigliani suddenly tied the game at 12.
But the Spartans never allowed the Cougars to pull ahead, as they jumped back to three-point leads immediately following every threatening CC run. It was a sign of what was to come.
Missouri Baptist continued to stretch to sizeable early leads, and the Cougars were forced to keep trying to play catch up. But this was a team they would never quite reach.
Missouri Baptist held a four-point lead in the second set and a giant eight-point lead in the third, and both times Columbia pulled the set back to a one-score game.
Attack errors hurt Columbia in the second, as they ended on three straight to go 2-0 down in the game. The Cougars put up 22 errors over the course of the game, compared to 11 for the Spartans.
Isidora Stojovic made the Cougars pay on offense by totaling 16 kills, including six in the final set and the game-winning point. Ulery came closest for Columbia to Stojovic’s kill total, putting up 10 in the contest.
The result brings a likely end to Columbia’s season, as its 16-7 record is unlikely to receive an at-large bid to the NAIA tournament.