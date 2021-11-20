Columbia College volleyball lost to Texas Wesleyan in the opening round of the NAIA Championship on Saturday in four sets (25-14, 16-25, 25-19, 25-20).
Ellie Rockers and Sidney Branson led Columbia (30-9) in kills, with each recording 11. The duo were the only Cougars to earn double-digit kills in the match. In total, the Rams outscored the Cougars 58-46 in kills, while having three less team errors.
Stephens College basketball handles Cottey
Stephens basketball trounced Cottey College 68-48 to collect its third win of the season. The Stars (3-1) led the entire game, outplaying the Comets (4-7) all across the board.
Stephens shot significantly better, going 41.7% from the field to Cottey's 29.9%. The Comets also struggled from 3-point land, shooting 3 for 23 from beyond the arc. This culmination helped the Stars win big.
Marveen Ross, Allison Moore and Myliaha Ezeofor led Stephens on the stat sheet, with all three scoring in double digits. The Stars' starting five did most of the heavy lifting all afternoon, with the unit scoring 62 of the team's 68 points.
Stephens will next play Webster University at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis.