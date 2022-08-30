Columbia College volleyball’s early-season funk continued Tuesday as the Cougars dropped a road matchup to Saint Mary. The Cougars dropped the match in four sets.
Columbia (2-7) got off to a bad start, with Saint Mary (4-1) absolutely handling the Cougars en route to a 25-16 first-set victory. Columbia rebounded with a strong second set, taking it in a comfortable 25-19 margin.
That set up a pivotal third set. The match went back and forth, with Columbia battling back from down 22-19 to make it 23-22, but an attack error from Columbia’s Danielle Prior, followed by a service ace from Emma Prothe, clinched the set for Saint Mary.
That would be the last gasp for the Cougars, as Columbia would commit eight errors in the final set, allowing the Spires to cruise to a 25-19 final-set win to clinch a 3-1 match victory.
Columbia looks to get back in the win column Sept. 9 against 25th-ranked Ottawa at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
CC men’s and women’s golf ranked in NAIA top-25 poll
Columbia College men’s and women’s golf each cracked the top 25 in the NAIA’s preseason golf rankings.
The Cougars men’s team comes into the season ranked 23rd, while the women’s team will start the season at 24.
Both squads will also enter the season as the top-ranked team from the American Midwest Conference.
The women’s team enters coming off the program’s first-ever AMC Championship win and a 26th overall finish in the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship, while the men’s team enters the season following a runner-up finish in the AMC Championship.
Each team tees off its season Sept. 12 at the CMU Fall Invitational in Boonville.