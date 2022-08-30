Columbia College volleyball’s early-season funk continued Tuesday as the Cougars dropped a road matchup to Saint Mary. The Cougars dropped the match in four sets.

Columbia (2-7) got off to a bad start, with Saint Mary (4-1) absolutely handling the Cougars en route to a 25-16 first-set victory. Columbia rebounded with a strong second set, taking it in a comfortable 25-19 margin.

