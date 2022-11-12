Columbia College women’s volleyball lost to Missouri Baptist at home 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22), in the American Midwest Conference championship final.
The Cougars battled against Missouri Baptist but got behind early losing the first two sets, which was too much to overcome. Missouri Baptist’s Gabi Jakubowska led the way with 16 kills as the Spartans offense was too much for Columbia’s defense. Missouri Baptist recorded 58 kills and 7 aces in route to its third straight AMC title.
Columbia College’s next game will be in the NAIA Tournament next Saturday.
Stephens basketball moves to 3-1
Stephens College improved to 3-1 with a 84-61 victory over Bible Baptist (1-4) on Saturday. Zaraya March led the Stars with 17 points, 6 rebounds and nine of Stephens College’s 20 steals. Marveen Ross and Brooke Peters both scored in double figures with 17 and 15 points, respectivly. The Stars shot 50% from three off of 9-18 from behind the arc.
Stephens returns to action against Harris-Stowe State on Thursday in St. Louis at 5:30 p.m.
CC men’s hoops loses
Columbia College men’s basketball lost to Iowa Wesleyan 73-64 in the Fairfield Inn Classic in Canton, Missouri. The Cougars are now on a two game losing streak after starting 3-0.
Columbia got off to a hot start and led 39-33 at half. The tide changed in the second half, however as Iowa Wesleyan outscored Columbia 40-25. The top two scorers for Iowa Wesleyan were Joey Brown IV with 19 points and Henry Shannon with 13 points. Its defense forced 15 Columbia turnovers.
Columbia College’s next game is at home against Central Methodist at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.