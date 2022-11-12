Columbia College women’s volleyball lost to Missouri Baptist at home 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22), in the American Midwest Conference championship final.

The Cougars battled against Missouri Baptist but got behind early losing the first two sets, which was too much to overcome. Missouri Baptist’s Gabi Jakubowska led the way with 16 kills as the Spartans offense was too much for Columbia’s defense. Missouri Baptist recorded 58 kills and 7 aces in route to its third straight AMC title.

