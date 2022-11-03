Columbia College volleyball won on the road against William Woods in four sets (26-24, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18) in its regular-season finale Thursday in Fulton. The Cougars have now won eight straight games.
Four Columbia players finished with double-digit kills. Allana Capella led the way with 17 kills, Abby Massengill had 12 and Beyza Bektasoglu and Danielle Prior recorded 11 each.
The Cougars finished the regular season 24-9 and 10-0 in conference play and will be the No. 1 seed in the American Midwest Conference tournament.
CC will find out its quarterfinals opponent over the weekend. The game will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Stephens volleyball falls to Cottey College
Stephens volleyball lost 3-0 on the road to Cottey College on Thursday in Nevada, Missouri.
The Comets defeated the Stars 25-18, 25-20 and 25-18.
Jamie Russell contributed seven kills and 39 total attacks and Isabelle Benson logged 10 kills and 27 total attacks. The Stars (16-12) put up 26 kills and 140 total attacks.
Stephens next plays on the road against William Woods at 11 a.m. Saturday in Fulton.
MU cross country’s Drew Rogers earns All-SEC Freshman team honors
MU cross country freshman Drew Rogers was given All-SEC Freshman team honors.
The runner from Herschel, Illinois has performed well in his first collegiate season with 24:14.8 as his personal best in the 8 kilometer.
Rogers and his teammates will be home as the Tigers host the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday, Nov. 11 at Gans Creek.
CC Rainbow Six Siege team forfeits match against Minnesota
Columbia College’s Rainbow Six Siege team fell to 7-1 after forfeiting their match against the Golden Gophers.