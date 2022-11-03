Columbia College volleyball won on the road against William Woods in four sets (26-24, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18) in its regular-season finale Thursday in Fulton. The Cougars have now won eight straight games.

Four Columbia players finished with double-digit kills. Allana Capella led the way with 17 kills, Abby Massengill had 12 and Beyza Bektasoglu and Danielle Prior recorded 11 each.

