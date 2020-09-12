After mixed results in its season-opening doubleheader Tuesday, Columbia College volleyball coach Allison Jones-Olson talked about the importance of playing consistently throughout matches.
The Cougars still had lapses against Culver-Stockton College (0-1) and Avila University (1-4), but after beating the former 3-1 and the latter 3-0, much concern is alleviated
Culver-Stockton's size, coupled with Columbia's own sloppy play, overwhelmed the Cougars in the first set. The Wildcats — led by 6-foot-3 Cameron Prenter — blocked four shots and won 25-16. Columbia committed 35 errors throughout the matchand even though it won the second set, it almost blew a 22-14 lead before hanging on to win 25-21.
The Cougars almost coughed up another lead in the third set, allowing Culver-Stockton to tie the game after leading 24-21. Knotted up at 24, the teams went back and forth as the Wildcats briefly took the lead before Columbia's Jaqueline Silva ended the set with two consecutive kills.
Silva paced Columbia with 12 kills, and All-American setter Luisa Ferreira — who missed the first two matches of the season — returned to chip in 10 digs and hit .750 as the Cougars finished off the match with a 25-20 fourth-set victory.
After the tension of the Culver-Stockton match, it looked like the back end of Columbia’s doubleheader against Avila University would be comparatively smooth sailing. The Eagles entered the day with one win on the season and a 13-21 record in 2019.
But Avila jumped out to an early lead in the first set before Columbia came back to win 25-20. Columbia was up 12-5 at one point in the third set, but Avila closed the gap and sent the Cougars into extra points for the second time that afternoon. Again, Columbia prevailed, pulling out a 30-28 marathon win.
The Cougars next face Tabor College at 7 p.m. Tuesday.