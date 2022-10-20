The Southwell Complex was packed and loud for No. 23 Columbia College volleyball’s 3-1 victory over No. 4 Missouri Baptist. It was the second time the rivals faced off this season, the previous matchup coming in the CC Tri-Match, also at the Southwell Complex, when the at the time unranked Cougars stunned the then No. 1 Spartans with a sweep.
Each team entered the rematch hot, with Missouri Baptist (22-3, 5-1 American Midwest Conference) putting its 13-game win streak on the line while Columbia (19-9, 5-0) entered as winners of 14 of its last 16, setting up a blockbuster second bout that Columbia fans packed the arena for.
“Anytime that you have a crowd, it helps with your momentum,” Columbia coach Allison Jones-Olson said. “We were pretty prepared for this game and the girls were excited to play them because they are our biggest rival.”
The matchup lived up to the hype in the first set, each team trading runs and the lead throughout. An early 6-0 run gave the Cougars a 9-5 lead, but Missouri Baptist roared to life after that, dominating a large part of the set that included a 7-0 Spartans run that grew its lead to 21-15 at one point.
With Missouri Baptist looking every bit of its number four ranking, Columbia faced a difficult task of digging out of the late hole they were in. The Cougars were resilient, going on a quick 6-1 run to make it 22-21 and force the Spartans into a timeout.
After the Spartans worked their way back up 24-22 and looking for set point, Columbia again rallied to even up the score at 24, popping the crowd at the Southwell Complex. The Cougars faced two more set points, but never broke and a Missouri Baptist attack error capped a 3-0 run to win the first set 29-27.
“We’ve had a lot of tough competition this year, and I think that it’s seasoned us for being in those tight spots and tight games and we know that we can do that,” Jones-Olson said. “We’ve learned to trust each other, so I feel like our whole schedule has kind of led us up to that point.”
Columbia controlled much of the second set, but the Spartans used a late rally to nearly steal the set. A controversial overturned call that went in favor of Missouri Baptist evened the set at 24, but the Cougars persevered again, taking two straight rallies to go up 2-0.
Columbia wasn’t able to sweep the Spartans, dropping the third set 25-16 in a dominant showing from Missouri Baptist. The Spartans finished the set with a hitting percentage of .571 against just .040 from Columbia, the first time Missouri Baptist bested the Cougars in the category.
Again, the Cougars were unrattled, taking an early 9-8 lead in the fourth set before another contentious call was made. A Missouri Baptist kill was initially overruled by the head referee, but following a discussion with the second referee, reversed the overruling and again awarded the point to the Spartans, drawing the ire of both the crowd and the normally reserved Jones-Olson.
The teams traded 11 consecutive rallies, the crowd hanging on every serve, before a 3-0 run gave the Cougars a 20-17 advantage, and forced a Spartans’ timeout. The Cougars never relinquished the lead, and a kill by Sude Gundogan gave Columbia a 25-21 set victory, and secured the Cougars second win over Missouri Baptist this season.
“They started to try to rally with us a little bit and we’re a good rally team,” Jones-Olson said. “We like to hit the ball, first ball contact or first ball kill, but you start having us play a little defense and we get some momentum, we run with it.”
Columbia’s defense was the catalyst as the Cougars held the Spartans to a hitting percentage of just .206, and out-blocked Missouri Baptist 8-6. Danielle Prior led the Cougars with three blocks, while Ellie Rockers finished with two. Rockers also led Columbia in kills with 17.
The win snapped the Spartans 13-game win streak and gave the Cougars back-to-back wins over Missouri Baptist for the first time since beating the Spartans in 2016 and 2017.
Columbia’s next matchup takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Harris-Stowe at the Southwell Complex in Columbia. It will be the Cougars final regular season home match of the season.