When Allison Jones-Olson took the helm of Columbia College volleyball in 2019, she had to navigate all the traditional new coach struggles: connecting with players who had started their careers under different leadership, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of a new roster and other issues that come with being a coach. Nevertheless, the Cougars found success, going 29-6 and making it to the NAIA Tournament. They now enter the 2020 season at No. 2 in the American Midwest Conference’s preseason poll.
Conventional wisdom would suggest that the second year will be smoother than the first, if only because of more familiarity and comfort with the team and program. But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this season will be anything but conventional, giving Jones-Olson a whole new set of obstacles to manage.
“When you coach, you’re used to having a preseason, you’re used to doing things a certain way, and now we’re shifting that so that our players are safe and that we’re observing everything we can to make them the safest as possible,” Jones-Olsen said. “So it’s been a little different in that realm, so it’s like a whole new first year for everybody.”
The Cougars won’t play in front of fans at home. Teams won’t switch sides between sets, and the season will be split between the fall and spring. CC has 16 matches scheduled before the AMC Tournament in November. The NAIA National Championships, however, aren’t until April.
“As we go through, we’ll see how it changes things, because no one’s ever played this way before with a split season. But I think the biggest thing is trying to work it in within your 24 weeks, and when you start, when are you finished?” Jones-Olson said. “It’s nice to change things up, and it’ll be a challenge, but one we’re looking forward to.”
Columbia practiced for the first time Saturday. The 1½ weeks of preparation before the season begins Tuesday in Olathe, Kansas, isn’t ideal, but Jones-Olson will take what she can get after the team was confined to Zoom calls as its only collective interaction for five months.
“We’ve got to get to know each other as a team, and usually you do that in your preseason, but this year we’re kind of having to really live fast,” she said. “But the girls came in in good shape, so we got to the volleyball skills really quickly.”
Sophomore Luisa Ferreira was one of two All-Americans for the Cougars in 2019, the other being the now-graduated Kiersten Anderson. Ferreira established herself quickly in her freshman season as one of the top setters in the country, finishing third in the NAIA with 11.59 assists per game. Jones-Olson referred to her as a “well-earned surprise.”
“We will expect her to be one of our leaders on the court this year and come back, and she’s been doing nice things already,” Jones-Olson said. “She’s kind of taking off where we left off, so that was nice to see. We didn’t kind of have a step back. So what I have seen is we’re kind of starting where we finished and moving forward.”
Columbia College was eliminated from the NAIA Tournament in pool play last year, dropping a one-set tiebreaker to the University of Jamestown, which left a bad taste in Jones-Olson’s mouth. Jamestown made it as far as the semifinals, while another team in CC’s pool — Westmont College — made it to the finals.
“We feel like we were right there in the mix,” Jones-Olson said, “and we’re looking to build upon that this year.”