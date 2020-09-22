Columbia College’s volleyball match scheduled for Tuesday against University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy has been postponed to a later date, per a release.
No information as to why the postponement occurred was provided in the release, and a Columbia College Athletics spokesperson had no further comment.
The match was supposed to be Columbia’s first against an American Midwest Conference opponent this season. Now, the Cougars’ conference opener will be against Hannibal-LaGrange University on Thursday.
The Cougars are 4-1 on the season.