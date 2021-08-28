Columbia College volleyball is off to a hot start in the 2021 season, notching six wins in its first six games.
The Cougars have played against Kansas Christian and Baker to open its season Tuesday, and Culver-Stockton, John Brown, Evangel and No. 18 Ottawa 2021 Hampton Inn Classic on Friday and Saturday. The only game that has gone to the final set was the final game of the tournament against Ottawa.
CC's hot start began with three straight sets wins, and the momentum continued through the first tournament of the season.
Jefferson City native and Columbia sophomore Ellie Rockers dominated for the Cougars in tournament play, tallying 58 digs, 53 kills and eight assists over that span.
None of the Cougars' opponents have won consecutive sets. Their largest set loss was by eight points in the fourth set against Ottawa. Otherwise, the team hasn't lost a set by more than two points.
The last time Columbia won the first six games of the season was back in 2012 when it went 42-2 and lost in the NAIA championship game to Concordia. While still unranked, the Cougars have received 58 votes in the first NAIA Coaches Poll.
The Cougars will play the Westminster Blue Jays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia. Later in the week, they'll be traveling to Sioux City, Iowa, for a four game tournament against Viterbo University, Grand View (Iowa), Life University and Midland University. The Cougars will look to win 11 straight games for the first time since 2009.